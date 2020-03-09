LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ruby Jean Adams, 77, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Adams died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

