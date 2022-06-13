Ruby M. Rice, 74, wife of Laughlin Rice, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was born in Laurel County on May 25, 1948, to the late Otis and Nannie Mae Parman Schell. She worked for the State of Kentucky in the Department of Finance and was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church.

Ruby Rice Pic.jpeg

Ruby M. Rice

Ruby enjoyed crocheting, camping, fishing and boating with her family. She was a wonderful caretaker for her family and her home. Ruby was great at figures. She did the taxes for the family for many years, and it was more like a hobby for her.

In addition to her husband of 54½ years, she is survived by her son, Christopher Scott (Jennifer) Rice, Texas; her brother, Timothy (Janet) Schell, Lawrenceburg; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Riffe, Dylan Rice and Brooklyn Kate Rice; as well as her great-grandchildren, Cameron and Thomas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Schell, Delmas Schell and Lester Schell.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Brother Phillip Meade and Brother Jay Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

