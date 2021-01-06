LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Ruby Mae Cox Walker, 84, will be at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Walker died Tuesday at Baptist Health Lexington.  

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

