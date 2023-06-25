LAWRENCEBURG – Funeral service for Ruby May Perkins Stine, 92, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and after 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Stine died Saturday at Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Stine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

