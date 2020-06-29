Ruby Winebarger passed away June 28, 2020, after building relationships for 53 years in Frankfort, Kentucky. She leaves behind many family and friends.
A member of Frankfort First United Methodist Church and the Susanna Hart Chapter of DAR, she served in many capacities. Her love and talent for music allowed her to play the organ for many events in Kentucky and teach many students, all of which lead to many lifelong relationships.
A special thanks to Vergie Ruth and her family for their comfort and care.
Ruby was the wife of the Richard Winebarger. There lives were circled with many friends and family. Ruby was born Nov. 15, 1920, in Sebree, Kentucky.
Her two sisters and one brother have proceeded her in death.
Extended family and friends will have graveside services July 3, 2020, at Springdale Cemetery, Sebree, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. (Central Time). Arrangements are being handled by Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree, Kentucky.
In memory of Ruby, please contribute to your charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.