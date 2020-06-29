ruby Winebarger.jpg

Ruby Winebarger

Ruby Winebarger passed away June 28, 2020, after building relationships for 53 years in Frankfort, Kentucky. She leaves behind many family and friends.

A member of Frankfort First United Methodist Church and the Susanna Hart Chapter of DAR, she served in many capacities. Her love and talent for music allowed her to play the organ for many events in Kentucky and teach many students, all of which lead to many lifelong relationships. 

A special thanks to Vergie Ruth and her family for their comfort and care.

Ruby was the wife of the Richard Winebarger. There lives were circled with many friends and family. Ruby was born Nov. 15, 1920, in Sebree, Kentucky.  

Her two sisters and one brother have proceeded her in death. 

Extended family and friends will have graveside services July 3, 2020, at Springdale Cemetery, Sebree, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. (Central Time). Arrangements are being handled by Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree, Kentucky.

In memory of Ruby, please contribute to your charity of choice.

