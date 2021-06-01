RubyCatherineWilson.jpg

Ruby Woolums

Ruby Catherine Wilson Woolums departed this life on spiritual wings May 28, 2021.

She was member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. Ruby enjoyed a full life as a loving mother, devoted wife, enthusiastic homemaker, avid antique collector, history buff and a gardener with an almost encyclopedic knowledge of plants.

After retiring from Kroger, she and her husband had a wonderful time traveling to just about every historic site in the eastern U.S.  

Ruby was born Aug. 24, 1930, to Charles E. Wilson and Nellie Monroe Wilson of Frankfort, Ky.

She married Charles B. Woolums Jr. June 27, 1947. They subsequently lived in Southern California during the Korean War and then Lexington, Ky., Atlanta, Ga., and finally, Louisville, Ky., all the while, staying strongly connected to family in Frankfort, Ky. 

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John E. Wilson. 

Ruby is survived by her husband, Charles Woolums; son, Glen D. Woolums; sister-in-law, Catherine Devers Wilson; nephews, Tom, Larry, Mike and Don Wilson, Howard and Ronnie Douglas; and loving nieces, Jaqueline Wilson McKinney, Linda Woolums Demaree and Patricia Douglas. 

Ruby received wonderful final care from Sheila Hampton, Anita Brookings, Paula Bertram, neighbor Joyce Wooldrige, and Hildegard House of Louisville.

Final resting at Sunset Memorial Gardens after chapel service June 3 at 2 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Woolums as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

