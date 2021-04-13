Private services for Rudolph Green, 89, will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to L.I.F.E. House for Animals or Bluegrass Hospice Care. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Green died Monday.  

