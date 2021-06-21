Rudy Yessin, 95 of Longboat Key, Florida, died Friday morning, June 18, at his home in Florida with his family by his side.

Rudy Yessin .png

Rudy Yessin

A graduate of the University of Kentucky and its College of Law, he was born in Williamson, WV, and moved to Harlan, KY, at the height of the Great Depression.

In 1943, at 17 years old, Mr. Yessin became the youngest basketball player to take the court for Adolph Rupp. One of Kentucky's original "one and done" basketball players, he left the blue and white for the khaki and tan of the Army Air Corps at Randolph Field Texas in 1944.

His freshman year was memorable as the freshmen-dominated team won the SEC, and became Rupp's first NIT Team, finishing 3rd. Speaking of the young freshman from Harlan, Rupp boasted to the NY media that he had the only team in the tournament with a card-carrying Mineworker.

Mr. Yessin was honorable mention All-SEC in his only full season with the team. Mr. Yessin became a prominent Frankfort attorney, practicing for more than 50 years. He was a confidante of prominent Kentucky political figures from A.B. "Happy" Chandler to Martha Layne Collins. He retired to Longboat Key, FL, in 2005.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Jean Brent Warren of Lexington; his son, attorney Brent Warren Yessin of Tampa; and a granddaughter, Kelly Brent Yessin of Dallas; as well as his sister, Hinda; brother, Humzey and their respective families.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, June 24th, at 11 a.m., Milward-Broadway, Lexington. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.

www.milwardfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rudy Yessin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription