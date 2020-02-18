Services for Russ Sparks, 72, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Sparks died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Russ Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription