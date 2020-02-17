Russ Sparks photo.jpg

Russ Sparks

Howard Russell “Russ” Sparks, age 72, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Sparks family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Russ was born in Berea, Kentucky, on July 19, 1947, to the late Ernest and Lucille Kinnard Sparks. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Army Reserves. He retired as a Trooper from Kentucky State Police and a Deputy from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and beekeeping. He mostly loved time spent with his family and especially, his grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ruth Ann Dempsey Sparks; sons, Shannon Sparks and Scott Drury; brothers, Sherman Sparks and Patrick Sparks; grandchildren, Alex Sparks, Brittany Haubner, Jacob Drury and Andrew Drury; and great-grandchildren, Samuel, Eli and Hattie Haubner. He was also blessed a special friend, Bob Cummins; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Drury; and siblings, Stanley Sparks and Shirley Chitwood.

Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Dempsey, Daniel Dempsey, Greg Dempsey, Tim Hellard, Randy Hellard, Jerry Rhodes, Gary Gilkison and Justin Haubner. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 20
Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
