Russell Bernard Harrod, 90, of Reeds Spring, MO, passed away March 13, 2021. He was born July 19, 1930, in Oldham, KY, to Henry and Pauline.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arlin Harrod and Keith Harrod; and two sisters, Shirley Mccullum and Laverne Brown.

He is survived by six nephews, Joe D McCullum of Spencerville, KY, Keith Harrod of Ferdinand, IN, Kevin Harrod of New Albany, IN, David Harrod of Frankfort, KY, Jeff Brown of Frankfort, KY, Dennis Harrod of Cub Run, KY; three nieces, Sharon Rabishaw of Reeds Spring, MO, Susan Williams of Louisville, KY, Donna Johnson of Reeds Spring, MO; and many great nieces and nephews. 

Private family services will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield, MO.

