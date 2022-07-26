Visitation for Russell Eugene Siler, 92, father of Steve Siler, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Music for the Soul, P.O. Box 159027, Nashville, TN 37215 or online at www.musicforthesoul.org/donate. Siler died July 19.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription