Visitation for Russell Eugene Siler, 92, father of Steve Siler, will be Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Music for the Soul, P.O. Box 159027, Nashville, Tennessee, 37215 or online at www.musicforthesoul.org/donate He died July 19.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription