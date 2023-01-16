LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Russell "Gerald" Currans, 78, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Lawrenceburg United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Currans died Sunday, Jan. 15.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Currans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

