VERSAILLES — Services for Russell T. Traugott Sr. 80, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center on Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Traugott died Saturday, March 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Traugott, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

