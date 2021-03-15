VERSAILLES — Services for Russell T. Traugott Sr. 80, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center on Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Traugott died Saturday, March 13.
