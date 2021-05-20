Graveside services for Ruth Ann McCoy Austen, 66, will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Austen died at home on Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Austen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

