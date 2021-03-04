Funeral services for Ruth Buffin Sallee, 79, Frankfort will be held Friday 1 p.m. at. Faith Baptist Church. Brother Everett Hawkins and Todd Hatfield will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Sallee died Tuesday at her home. A lifelong Frankfort resident, Ruth was the daughter of Ruby Greenup and Suter Burns Buffin. She was a retired office manager for the Chiropractor office of Dr. Michael Hillyer and was among the charter members of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Sallee; daughter, Kathy Sallee; son, Doug (Jennifer) Sallee; sister, LouAnn (Edgar) Leathers; grandchildren, Nathan Sallee, Joshua Sallee, Emma Jo Sallee, Kelly Casey and Rachel Rogers. Her husband, son and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigator’s. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services. 

