Ruth Ginn Veno

Ruth Ginn Veno passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at The Home Place in Midway.

Born in Trimble County and raised on a farm, she married Philip Veno, who was in the U.S. Army, shortly after graduating from high school. Ruth was a devoted Army wife, taking care of the couple’s three sons while moving to various postings across the country before the family ultimately settled in Frankfort. A very loving mother, Ruth cared for her children single-handedly when Philip was deployed to Korea, Vietnam and other postings. In addition to caring for her family, she studied cosmetology and earned her license. She went on to earn a teaching license and taught at The College of Cosmetology and Hair Design, which she and her husband owned, for many years. She was also a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

