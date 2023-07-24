Ruth Ginn Veno passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at The Home Place in Midway.
Born in Trimble County and raised on a farm, she married Philip Veno, who was in the U.S. Army, shortly after graduating from high school. Ruth was a devoted Army wife, taking care of the couple’s three sons while moving to various postings across the country before the family ultimately settled in Frankfort. A very loving mother, Ruth cared for her children single-handedly when Philip was deployed to Korea, Vietnam and other postings. In addition to caring for her family, she studied cosmetology and earned her license. She went on to earn a teaching license and taught at The College of Cosmetology and Hair Design, which she and her husband owned, for many years. She was also a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Ruth loved to garden and was a member of the Frankfort Garden Club. She continued her passion for gardening at The Home Place in Midway, where she cultivated and picked flowers to display. She was also an avid walker and walked around the neighborhood nearly every day.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Kelley and Ruth Ginn; her brother, Donald Ginn, as well as Donald’s wife, June; and her husband, Philip Veno. She is survived by her three sons, Steven Veno (Donna), Mike Veno (Chanda) and Tim Veno (Anne); and her brothers, Phillip Ginn (Linda) and Joe Kelley Ginn (Paula). She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Chase and Ellie Veno, who she loved and cherished dearly.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private graveside services will follow at Frankfort Cemetery.
Ruth’s family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at The Home Place of Midway for the love and kindness they bestowed on her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at rogersfrankfort.com
