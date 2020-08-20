Ruth Furnish.jpg

Ruth Keith Furnish, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dan Luttrell officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. A committal service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Furnish was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on Jan. 4, 1927, to the late John Ervin Keith and Roxie Poland Keith. She retired from Bellsouth after 28 years of service as a telephone operator.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Furnish and Steve Furnish; grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson and Christina Furnish; and by five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Antioch Church P.O. Box 1457, Frankfort, KY 40602.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

