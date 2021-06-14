Services for Ruth Q. Wright, 94, widow of Rudolph Wright, will be private in Waynesboro, Virginia. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  Wright died Saturday from Parkinsons Disease and complications from Pneumonia. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

