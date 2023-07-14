Ruth Larue (Wineland) Snyder, age 93, passed away July 12, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Greg) Dale; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Ruth Snyder
Service information

Jul 22
First Visitation
Saturday, July 22, 2023
11:30AM-1:30PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
