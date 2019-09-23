Ruth Spaeth

Ruth Burch Spaeth, 101, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Ruth was born September 24, 1919, in Tyner. As a young girl, her family moved to Butler County, Ohio. She graduated from Reilly Centralized High School and attended Southern Ohio Business School in Cincinnati. Ruth married Arthur David Spaeth Sr. on April 23, 1947, and in 1953 the family moved to Frankfort, where Arthur preached at the Swallowfield Church of Christ.
Ruth retired from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. She was a member of Holly Hill Church of Christ, NARFE Capitol Chapter 2229, and the former Thornhill Homemakers. She loved people and was a caregiver into her early 90s, including caring for two young children at the age of 75. Ruth loved flowers, especially African violets. She was an avid quilter and her handiwork is cherished by her family and friends. Ruth lived during the Depression and was from the Greatest Generation. She loved her county and traveled the United States and several other countries, including Ireland, the birth land of her mother's people.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Minnie Maffey Burch; brothers, Finley, Earl, Lawrence and Eugene Burch; and sisters Mary Margaret Burch and Martha Burch Mest. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who will miss her greatly, especially her friends at Ashwood Place where she had resided for several years.
Ruth is survived by a son, David (Wanda) and a daughter, Shirley; grandchildren Angela McDonald and Alan (Tonya) Spaeth; great-grandchildren Chad McDonald, Lauren McDonald and Ryann Spaeth; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the Holly Hill Church of Christ, 1020 Holly Hill Drive, Frankfort, from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. The service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by interment in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Woodford County. Kurt Montooth will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be Alan Spaeth, Chad McDonald, Bob Spaeth, Roger Mehl, Dick Miner, Alan Mehl, Dennis Spaeth and Richard Dailey.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Holly Hill Church of Christ or Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com
