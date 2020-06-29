Nelma Ruth Jones Sudduth, 94, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Ruth was born in Montgomery County on Feb. 1, 1926, to Ewell Jackson Jones and Gladys Irene Adams Jones.
A 1944 graduate of Mt. Sterling High School, she worked for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and was a member of Frankfort's first class of female traffic guards in 1963. She enjoyed cooking (especially mac-n-cheese and coconut cake), playing cards, collecting coins and most of all, spending time with her family.
Ruth was the widow of William Robert Sudduth and is survived by two sons, Jerry (Patricia) and Bill (Melinda); two sisters, Sue Buffin and Barbara Johnson; four grandchildren, Johusa Sudduth (Leslie), Tiffany Lee (Jason), Emily Adkins (Richard), and Bobby Sudduth (Erin); four great-grandchildren, Logan Lee and Aidan, Christian, and Olivia Adkins; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Ecton, Rex, Bob and Fred Jones.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. Thursday. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers Funeral Home. To abide by current regulations, social distancing protocol will be followed and facial coverings are encouraged.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.