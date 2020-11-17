Ruth White Blackwell, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born in Boyle County on Aug. 25, 1930, to the late Thomas and Bessie Parker White.
She worked for the Office of Attorney General as the Secretary. Ruth was a member of Thornhill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Stephens, Lexington; her sons, Jeff (Melissa) Blackwell, Frankfort, and Kenny (Angie) Blackwell, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Michael Mahoney, Andrew Stephens, Sarah Blackwell, Taylor Blackwell, Jacob Blackwell, Rebecca Wilson and Rachel Hacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mabel Feck, and Margaret Allen; and her brothers, Ned White, Albert White, Basil White and Rev. Donald White.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hispanic Baptist Mission at 119 Oxford Place, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.