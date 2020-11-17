Blackwell Pic.jpg

Ruth White Blackwell

Ruth White Blackwell, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born in Boyle County on Aug. 25, 1930, to the late Thomas and Bessie Parker White.

She worked for the Office of Attorney General as the Secretary. Ruth was a member of Thornhill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Stephens, Lexington; her sons, Jeff (Melissa) Blackwell, Frankfort, and Kenny (Angie) Blackwell, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Michael Mahoney, Andrew Stephens, Sarah Blackwell, Taylor Blackwell, Jacob Blackwell, Rebecca Wilson and Rachel Hacker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mabel Feck, and Margaret Allen; and her brothers, Ned White, Albert White, Basil White and Rev. Donald White.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hispanic Baptist Mission at 119 Oxford Place, Frankfort, KY 40601.

