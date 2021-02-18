Graveside services for Ruth Willard, 82, Frankfort, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Frankfort Cemetery. Rev. Lowell Newsome will officiate. She died Monday at her home.

A lifelong Frankfort resident, Ruth worked as a lab technician for Human Resources with Kentucky State Government.

Her husband, Arnold Willard, and son, Donald Hulette, preceded her in death, along with her parents, Frona Roberts and Hugh Williams.

Survivors include her son, William Willard; stepchildren, Donald (Ruth) Willard, Connie (Clifford) Camden, Desi (Terry) Howard, Sandy (Peggy) Willard, Rhonda (Scott) Stevenson; sister, Mary Williams Clay; and brother, Ray (Susan) Williams.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



