Funeral services for Ruth Yancey Mayes, 83, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the Mackville/Peter Cemetery. She passed away on Thursday.

Ruth Yancey Mayes

Ruth Yancey Mayes

Ruth worked at Collins Lane Elementary School as a fifth grade teacher. She was also a founding member of Capital City Christian Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge, meeting with her potluck group, traveling and gathering with fellow teachers.

