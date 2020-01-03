Ruthanne Cozine Boyles of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Dec. 28, 2019, of natural causes at her home she shared with her daughter, Katharine George, and grandson, Thomas George.
Ruthanne was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 8, 1941, to James D. Cozine and Irma Cozine.
She is survived by her brother, James Cozine of Avon Park, Florida; Ann Marie Blankenship of Nashville, Tennessee; Donna Boyles — stepdaughter of Troy, New York; and Sandy Boyles — stepson of Troy, New York.
Ruthanne worked for the state of Kentucky for over 20 years. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, and a member of Saint Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Funeral Mass will be held Jan. 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. followed by internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at noon.