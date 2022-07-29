Ryker Charles Smith, son of Kaylah Sue Roberts Smith and Loren Tyler Smith, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 3 months old.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tom Troth officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Saturday.

Ryker Smith PIC.jpeg

Ryker Charles Smith
