Services for Sabra Faye Hensley Hornbeck, 65, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Hornbeck died Thursday, Sept. 15.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT
- Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
- Alvarez hits 3 HRs, Astros beat A's to clinch playoff spot
- Today in History: September 17, Camp David Accords
- Sponsored content: Compounding Inflation: What Can I Do?
- Rodemaker rallies Florida State to 35-31 win at Louisville
- Rangers score 4 early, including Lowe HR, hold off Rays 4-3
- Acuña homers in 6-run 8th, Braves beat Phillies 7-2
Most Popular
Articles
- Planning Commission approves Eastwood Shopping Center for rezoning
- Joint decision: Deputies arrest suspected marijuana trafficker
- On a mission: Navajo woman walks through Frankfort on her way to nation's capital
- Taliyah LaShae Thomas
- You Asked: Who is responsible for maintaining landscaping in the Second Street corridor?
- Robinson suffers apparent knee injury in Giants' season-opening win over Titans
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Sept. 13)
- TFCA students travel to eastern Kentucky to help with flood cleanup
- Bob Lewis
- Jones shoots 62 in final round to claim Governor's Cup
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: Biden proves many Americans are dummies (22)
- Guest columnist: A simple twist of fate (19)
- Fiscal court votes to reject planning commission's recommendation on Duncan Road (13)
- Guest columnist: Celebrate Ky.'s right to work protections this Labor Day (11)
- Letter: GOP is demonizing the IRS (10)
- John Arnett: Time for us to move on (10)
- Group in Anderson County appeals zone change in circuit court (8)
- Guest columnist: What do you need to know about monkeypox? (8)
- Second Street Corridor Project nearly complete — Sept. 1, 2022 (7)
- Guest columnist: How our schools benefit from economic development projects (7)
- Fiscal Court establishes two additional findings of fact in Duncan Road matter (7)
- KCDC president to present regional development strategy to Frankfort/Franklin County (7)
- Guest columnist: Recurring opt-in requirements protect public workers (6)
- African Americans 'very literally built this town' (6)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon should keep growing in Ky., but we need help (6)
- Buffalo Trace builds up whiskey production operation to keep up with worldwide demand (5)
- Guest columnist: Best practices for a better Kentucky (5)
- SJ Digs: Local school districts focus on preventing school shootings (5)
- Bourbon benefit raises more than $1.4 million for flood efforts (4)
- Editorial: Duncan Road zone change highlights need for public input in comprehensive plan process (4)
- Letter: Legislators should donate session salaries to flood relief (4)
- Planning Commission approves Eastwood Shopping Center for rezoning (4)
- Ben Mackin: Recording family history before it is too late (4)
- Guest columnist: Inadequate state funding leaves Ky. teachers with meager raises (4)
- Guest columnist: Why won't Buffalo Trace follow the Comprehensive Development Plan? (4)
- Letter: So what's the rush? (3)
- Letter: Local homeowner worried about effects of black whiskey fungus (3)
- City commission tables humane society road decision (3)
- Tabled: Planning commission delays bourbon warehouse decision pending comprehensive plan update (3)
- Fiscal Court approves zone change request for embattled Duncan Road property (3)
- U.S. Department of Interior puts up a roadblock on the proposed Lakeview sports complex (3)
- Shepherd: Public paid $1.2M for pension investment report, has a right to know its contents (3)
- Letter: SCOTUS is not done messing with Americans (3)
- Special prosecutor in Banta murder case expelled from Ky. Commonwealth's Attorneys Association (3)
- FPB looks into adding electric vehicles to fleet (3)
- Paving the way: Buffalo Trace tests plastic asphalt mix (3)
- Guest columnist: No election fraud in Kentucky (3)
- Guest columnist: More work needs to be done to prove we're worthy of good fortune (3)
- Letter: Voting yes on zoning text amendment will disenfranchise voters (2)
- Editorial: Funding access road to animal shelter must be a team effort (2)
- Editorial: Knowles commended for a job well done (2)
- Letter: 'Definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different result' (2)
- Letter: Cite sources when referencing data (2)
- Couple charged with abusing 2-year-old (2)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon warehouses should be sited away from city, schools, neighborhoods (2)
- CARTOON: Thank you your majesty (2)
- Chanda Veno: 'Laughter is the shortest distance between two people' (2)
- Postmarked with love: Post office workers ensure special message from 5-year-old makes it to local woman (2)
- Guest columnist: The flood and the failure of leadership (2)
- Guest columnist: Judge's opinion in KSU Foundation case a clear victory for open government (2)
- Guest columnist: Old places do matter (2)
- Guest columnist: Stop stressing about battles and win the war (2)
- Kentucky Farm Bureau to host annual country ham breakfast, auction (2)
- New name, big plans: Elkhorn Creek RV Park under new ownership (2)
- Guest columnist: FDA must stay the course and ban Juul (2)
- City Commission candidates weigh in on KCDC during DIG Frankfort forum (2)
- Franklin County's football team uses lessons learned to defeat Western Hills (2)
- Kentucky football game Saturday can be streamed by FPB cable customers (2)
- Editorial: Vote for Frankfort in Top Adventure Towns Contest (2)
- Paddle for a Purpose to benefit Woods and Waters Land Trust (1)
- County Parks Committee pushes forward in process to form sports tourism commission (1)
- Guest columnist: 'Redaction is a vital tool in the open government tool chest' (1)
- Letter: 'Taking up for the quiet ones of the land' (1)
- Wellness check leads to local man's arrest (1)
- You Asked: Who is responsible for maintaining landscaping in the Second Street corridor? (1)
- Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban (1)
- Guest columnist: Labor, unions and the necessity of work (1)
- CARTOON: Parcels B and C a pain in the foot (1)
- Shantyboaters to set out in search of a simpler life on the river (1)
- WesBanco Student of the Week: Hadleigh Flynn is turning heads at Bridgeport (1)
- Franklin County's football team loses at Ballard 44-8 (1)
- City commission presents new tax rates, solid waste fees (1)
- On a mission: Navajo woman walks through Frankfort on her way to nation's capital (1)
- Letter: Cheney lost her House seat, but won hearts of Americans (1)
- Franklin County volleyball team stays unbeaten with win over Frankfort (1)
- Guest columnist: Opportunity thrives in Kentucky (1)
- What you should be aware of before moving to NYC (1)
- Letter: Buffalo Trace could find a safer site than Peaks Mill (1)
- City picks Messer Construction for transit center/parking garage project (1)
- Kentucky State Police to conduct safe school training Friday (1)
- Sterling ‘Foxie’ Tracey (1)
- Chicago-based artist, FHS grad to open art exhibit at the Grand (1)
- Federal jury convicts former KSP lieutenant colonel of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons (1)
- CARTOON: Terrified in space (1)
- Guest columnist: 'When workers win, we all win' (1)
- Kentucky State marching band heading to Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (1)
- What are your thoughts on the newly-reopened Second Street corridor? (1)
- White Castle celebrates reopening with Habitat for Humanity fundraiser (1)
- You Asked: When will Versailles Road between Laralan Avenue and the East-West Connector be paved? (1)
- Franklin County firefighters conduct swift water rescue training (1)
- CARTOON: Should Kentucky legislators donate their salaries to flood relief? (1)
- Letter: True patriots support truth, rule of law, right to vote (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.