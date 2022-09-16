Services for Sabra Faye Hensley Hornbeck, 65, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Hornbeck died Thursday, Sept. 15.

To plant a tree in memory of Sabra Hornbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

