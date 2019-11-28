LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Sadie Mae Bickers Clark, 79,will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Clark died Monday.

