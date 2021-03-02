Sadie Poynter

Sadie Margaret Botkin Poynter, age 97, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021.  

Mrs. Poynter was born in Berea, Kentucky, on April 28, 1923, to the late Grover Cleveland Botkin and Ethel Moore Botkin. She attended Fugazzi College of Business and worked in Washington, D.C. In addition, she retired from Union Underwear after over 27 years of service and Kentucky State Government. She was the eldest member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Mrs. Poynter was a kind-hearted woman who enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her home. 

She is survived by her children, Scottie Poynter, Cheryl Powell, and Gail Ripley (Randall); grandchildren, Andrea Price (David), Kim Poynter, Shannon Ripley, and Mark Ripley; and great- grandchildren, Dalton Ripley, Tanner Kirkpatrick, and Jacob Coleman. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Franklin Poynter; grandson, Kevin Powell; and by her two brothers. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

