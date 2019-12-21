After enjoying 85 good years and an active life filled with the love of his family and friends, Salen Dawson Wingate Jr. passed peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Phil Case will officiate. Burial will follow immediately afterward at the Frankfort Cemetery. His son, son-in-law and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Salen, or Pappy as his grandchildren called him, was the son of the late Salen Dawson Wingate Sr. and Lena Herndon Wingate. Salen is survived by his son, Judge Thomas Wingate (Deborah) Frankfort; two daughters, Cindy Wingate Arflack (General Norman Arflack Ret.) Frankfort, Selena Wingate, Atlanta; grandchildren, Caroline Wingate Wolfe (Beau), Matthew Dawson Wingate (Moira), Landon Arflack, William Arflack, Cpt. Aaron Arflack (Sarah), Faith Finley, Noah Finley; and his three great-grandchildren Lena, Brody and Cora Wolfe.
In addition to his parents, his beautiful wife of 42 years, Glenna Tuttle Wingate; sister, Mary E. Wingate; and three brothers, Scott, Ike and William “Bill” Wingate, precede Salen in death.
Salen was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served four years and earned the rank of Staff Sargent. Following his service, he went to work at IBM in Lexington, where he retired after 30 years. He was a lifelong farmer and member of the morning and afternoon west side McDonald’s coffee club. He was a member of the Myrtle Avenue Church of Christ and later attended Bridgeport Christian Church.
Salen loved fried eggs, swinging on the front porch and pretty women. He embraced traditions, loved spending time with family, enjoyed watching backyard wiffle ball games and looked forward to hosting Sunday night dinners each week.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Thompson-Hood Veterans’ Center for the great care shown to Salen as well as the entire family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thomson-Hood veterans Center 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore, KY 40390.