Sally Everman

Sally Applegate Everman, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A gathering with visitation was held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022. 

Sally was born in Carter County, Kentucky, on March 12, 1944, to the late Charles Glendal Applegate and Lillian Baker Applegate. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Legislative Research Commission after over 30 years of service. Sally was known for her natural flair of hospitality, always welcoming others with a fresh cup of coffee and a slice of her special chocolate cake.

Whether it was taking long walks or gardening, she enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors. In the past several years, she devoted time to caring for her beloved great-grandchildren. Amongst everything Sally was known for, she will be remembered dearly for her unparalleled kindness and generosity. 

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Brownlee, Kelly Everman and Rebecca Everman; siblings, Judith Thornton (Jim) and Doug Huffman; grandson, Quenton Brownlee (fiancé, Samantha Hammond); great-grandchildren, Kaydence Brownlee and Jettson Brownlee; and Crissey Turner, Karla Smith and Carita Aldridge, whom she loved like daughters. She was also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Applegate; and grandson, Austin Brownlee. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Women’s Shelter, Sunshine Center, or the Kings Center. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

