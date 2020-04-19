Sally Crossland Money, 78, died April 17, 2020. Sally was born on Feb. 13, 1942, in Mayfield Kentucky, to Richard H. Money and Sarah Brown Money.
Raised in Frankfort, she was a 1964 graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked for Kentucky state government. She attended Southern Hills United Methodist Church and had previously attended South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Sally loved cocker spaniels and enjoyed showing them, enjoyed swimming and activities at the YMCA, and was an avid UK fan. She was a friend to all, and loved by many.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sarah Money; and her brother, Richard Money.
She is survived by her family, Mark and Becky Money (nephew/Shelbyville); Michael R. Money (nephew/Shelbyville); Cody and Samantha Money (great-nephew/Shelbyville); her beloved great-niece, Brittney L. Money (Frankfort); and her precious cocker spaniel Penny. She is also survived by her cousin Margaret Ford and her daughters (Lexington).
Due to current restrictions, private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601 or to Reaching & Teaching Ministries, P.O. Box 122, Wheaton, IL 60187, memo “Winfrey Family.”
Condolences may be shared online at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
