Sally Rice

Sally Ward Clark Rice, age 94, passed away at home on Monday, March 16, 2020. Private services and burial will be held. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Rusty Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Mrs. Rice was born Oct. 15, 1925, in Frankfort, Kentucky. She graduated valedictorian from Peaks Mill High School in 1943 and graduated Magna Cum Laude from David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1945.

She went on to earn her Master’s degree in Medical Technology from University of Kentucky in 1947. On Dec. 18, 1947, she married her childhood sweetheart, Clifton Albert Rice. Mrs. Rice worked as a medical technologist at King’s Daughter’s Hospital and Doctor’s Place Laboratory in Frankfort beginning in 1960, and retired from Frankfort Regional Medical Center in 1989.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, identifying wildflowers and stargazing. She loved to cook for her family and friends and was an avid Bible reader and prayer warrior. She was a member of Swallowfield Church of Christ since 1937, and attended services up until her death.

In addition, she was a charter member and past president of Frankfort Audubon Society. Everyone that met her truly loved her.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Patrick Rice (Martha), Christina Murphy (Jim), Amy Louise Smith (Lenn) and Rebecca Lynn Allen (Jimmy); grandchildren, Molly Rice, Mandy Bitting (Brian), Selena Curry (Jonathan), Andrew Smith (Lacresha), Amy Carrico (Perry), Katie Hazelwood (Allen), Jenny Owens (David) and Mindy Stratton (Dale); and great-grandchildren, Johnathan (Sam) Moore, Meadow Curry, Eden Smith, Lael Smith, Micheala McCane (Zach Hart, Brice McCane, Landen Carrico, Elly Carrico, Tyler Lacy (Tristyn), Grant Lacy, Mya Hazelwood, Evan Owens, Michael Owens, Bobby Hutchinson, Aaron Stratton and Kylie Stratton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Ennis and Sallie Scantland Clark; beloved husband, Clifton Albert Rice; and siblings, Louise Switzer, Eleanor Mae Pfendler, Daniel Ennis Clark Jr., Frank Clark, Mildred Graves Brown, Robert Scott Clark and Lowell Clark.

The Rice family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the several caretakers who devoted their time, love and compassion to Mrs. Rice.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Allen, Lenn Smith, Sam Moore, Andrew Smith, Tyler Lacy, and Grant Lacy. Honorary pallbearers will be Church Quarles, Bruce Quarles, Jim Murphy, Allen Hazelwood, David Owens and Jonathan Curry.

