Samuel Eugene Tracey, age 97, passed away at home on Monday, May 8, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Hutcherson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday evening and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday. Masonic rites will be held at 7 p.m. with open lodge at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Sam Tracey photo.jpeg

Sam Tracey

Mr. Tracey was born in Frankfort on October 15, 1925, to the late Lee C. Tracey and Gertrude Munson Tracey. He was a lifelong farmer. Mr. Tracey was a member of Choateville Christian Church and a member of Hiram Lodge No. 4 F&AM for 70 years. 

