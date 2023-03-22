LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Samuel Eugene Beasley, 88, will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Gash Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Beasley died Tuesday, March 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Beasley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

