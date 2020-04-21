Sexton, Samuel pic.jpg

Samuel “Junebug” Sexton

Samuel Keaton “Junebug” Sexton, age 20, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born in Frankfort on June 1, 1999.

A 2018 graduate of Franklin County High School, he was active on the wrestling and football teams. Junebug’s most enjoyed times were spent outdoors, hiking at Cove Springs, fishing or camping with friends.

With a bright mind, he enjoyed studying science, history and classical music. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting coins and knives and playing Xbox games. A good kid with a loving heart, Junebug loved his family and friends dearly. 

He is survived by his loving parents, Stephanie Marlene Blevens Wolford and Samuel Vincent Sexton; beloved siblings, Adrienne Sexton, Dinora Valladares, Jessica Valladares, Gabriel Valladares and Jonathan Diaz; nieces, Karman Cline and Adelynn Saylor; and grandparents, Steve and Sharon Blevens. He was also blessed with many wonderful friends. 

While services will be held for immediate family, live streaming of the service will be available at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos/.

The family encourages friends to send their love and support through photos, memories, and messages that will be displayed during the service. Please send these via email at hbfh@harrodbrothers.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Sexton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription