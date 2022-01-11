Sandra Arnold Stephens

Sandra Sue Arnold Dempsey Stephens, age 73, of Frankfort, formerly of Mackville, Kentucky, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, on August 17, 1948, to the late Jesse William "Billy" and Alma Corrine "Tootsie" Scruggs Arnold.
She was a member of the Mackville Christian Church, a 1966 graduate of Mackville High School, attended Kentucky State University and was a retired employee of the State of Kentucky.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Don Stephens; an infant son, Robert Lee Dempsey Jr.; son-in-law, Elwood Lumpkins; and two infant sisters, Carolyn Lee Arnold and Cheryl Arnold.
Survivors include her daughter, Krista Lumpkins of Frankfort; step-son, Anthony Stephens (Tina) of Lawrenceburg; four step-daughters, Gwen Holt, Anita Young and Jennifer Hickman (Troy) all of Lawrenceburg and Sherry Creech of Frankfort; a grandson, Josh Lumpkins; eight step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Ann Russell (Clifton) of Mackville; a brother, Jesse Arnold (Angela) of Mackville; a niece, Cari Arnold; and three nephews, Bobby Lee, Kevin and Jeff Russell.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, at the Peter Cemetery at Mackville with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Lumpkins, Bobby Lee Russell, Kevin Russell, Jeff Russell, Clayton Hensley and Anthony Stephens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Peter Cemetery or Camp Calvary. Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
