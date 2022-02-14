Services for Sandra B. Hill, 76, Waddy, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Eugene Neyhart will officiate. A private committal service will follow. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time. She died Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

A native of Frankfort, she was a 30-year employee for the Department of Justice, working as an executive assistant for the Parole Board. She was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church.

Sandra loved cooking and baking and sharing her cookies and soups with others. She enjoyed traveling, but loved most of all being at home with her grandchildren.

She was the daughter of the late Rebecca Henderson and Thomas Reed Bell.

Survivors include her husband, Hansel (Junie) Hill; daughter, Angela (Ralph) Turton, Lexington; son, Daymond (Jane) Hill, Maitland, Florida; brother, David (Kim) Bell, Frankfort; grandchildren, Daymont Hill Jr., Lily Hill, Tori Turton, Isabella Hill and Emelia Hill.

Her family and grandchildren will serve as bearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude’s or Camp Calvery Christian Assembly.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

