Sandra Catlett Young, age 74, passed away at home on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Young, Sandra pic.jpeg

Sandra Young

Sandra was born in Frankfort on August 15, 1947, to the late Ollie Catlett and Elizabeth Ann Smith Johnson. She served her life as a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband, David F. Young; children, Chris Young and Jennifer Southerland; special friend, Monica Adair; grandchildren, Lindsi Nichols, Nick Young and Paige Young; and two great-grandchildren, Braylen Dews and Ivey Young.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Dews, Thomas Nichols, David Semones, Nick Young, Kim Miley and Caleb Young.

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription