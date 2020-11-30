Sandra Conley

Sandra Smallwood Conley, known to many as "Mrs. Conley", passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 83.
Sandra was born on Sept. 15, 1937, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Stonewall and Eva “Nan” Holt Smallwood. She graduated from Russell (Ky.) High School where she was Snowball Queen in 1955, and went on to receive a B.S. in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1959, where she was a part of the honors program. That same year she married her husband, James E. “Jim” Conley, who preceded her in death last year. Sandra later received a Masters Degree in Library Science from Morehead State University.
A lifelong teacher, Sandra spent time working with Advance Elementary in the Russell Independent School District and teaching at Millville School in Woodford County. At the end of her career she retired after working as the Librarian at Frankfort High School from 1977-1996. While at Frankfort High, some of her favorite times were working on the annual yearbook, homecoming parades, talent shows, pageants, and plays with students and her fellow faculty members. She enjoyed tutoring students, helping them write papers and correcting grammar with her ever-present red pen. She made learning fun as a spirited teacher, FHS Panther, and active member of Kentucky Teachers in the Know.
When she wasn’t sharpening young minds in the classroom, Sandra enjoyed playing bridge, shopping, decorating for holidays, game shows, gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles. She was a proud lifelong Democrat and never stopped caring about public education. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and students, and she loved animals, especially her granddogs Murphy and Peter Wallace.
Sandra loved children, laughing, and helping those in need. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel special. She will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, loyal friend, wonderful mother, loving wife, doting grandmother, special aunt, and amazing sister.
Sandra is survived by a daughter, Kimberlee Conley Perry (Ray); a son, James Kipton Conley (Kay); a sister, M. Jane Howell (Jack); a grandson, Clayton Conley Perry; a granddaughter, Taylor Daniel Powell; a niece, Holly Wehrle; and a nephew, Harper Howell.
The family would like to give special thanks to Kelly Agee and all of Sandra's amazing caregivers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.rogersfrankfort.com to share thoughts and memories.
Contributions in Sandra's memory are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate) or to the library at Frankfort High School. (Make checks payable to Frankfort Independent Schools with “FHS Library — Conley” in the memo line and mail to F.I.S., c/o Amy Smith, 959 Leestown Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601.)
