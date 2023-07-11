Sandra M. Davis, 85, passed away Monday July 10, 2023. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Frankfort and retired from Sears & Roebuck after 25 years of dedicated service.

Sandra Davis

Survivors include her husband, Henry M. Davis; children, Terrell Davis of Ohio, Tanya Tolliver of Ohio; sister, Rev. Anna Jones; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Davis; grandchildren, Raphael (Angel), Quincy, Tanika (Byron), Shiobban, Krystal, Timothy Jr., Kimberly (William), Tasha, Tavie; a host of grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends and church family.

