Sandra Doolin, 74, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Sandy was the wife of Denny Doolin and the mother of Carl Doolin.

The family will hold private services at Rogers Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Doolin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription