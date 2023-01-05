Sandra Kay Harston, aged 74, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating.

Harston picture.jpg

Sandra K. Harston

Sandra was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, on February 24,1948, to the late James Lloyd and Katherine Marie Harston. She graduated from Allen County High School and earned her Bachelors of Arts degree from Kentucky State University. She had a vibrant career in politics and Kentucky State Government, including a key role in the Martha Layne Collins Administration (MLC in '83!).

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription