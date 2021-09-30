Sandra Butler pic.jpg

Sandra Kay Butler

Sandra Kay “Sandy” Polly Butler, age 77, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Frankfort Cemetery on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. 

She was born in McRoberts, Kentucky, on December 13, 1943. 

A born caregiver, she attended nursing school at King’s Daughters in Ashland, becoming a Registered Nurse who maintained her license long after she left work to raise her children.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who never failed to give selflessly for her family.  Her strength and independence inspired her family and friends alike.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Ray Butler (Stephanie Jean) and Michael Todd Butler; brother, Ray Polly (Ginger); one granddaughter, Sophie Alexis Butler; and three grandsons. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard Polly and Lillie Margaret Webb Polly; husband, Harold Ray Butler; and siblings, Virgil Lee Polly, Bonnie Louise Smallwood, Doris Mae Lewis, Nancy Marie Bates, Rita Jenell Salyer, and Ronald Glenn Polly. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

