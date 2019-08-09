Funeral services for Sandra Kay (Wise) Miracle, 71, of Lawrenceburg, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Frankfort. Pastor Ricky Simpson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time.
Sandy went to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning at Masonic Home in Shelbyville. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Sandy was a long-time resident of Frankfort, where she enjoyed her 20-year career as a school bus driver for the Franklin County Public School system. Her love for her dogs was faithful and steadfast as evidenced by her common referral to them in conversation. She was also a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, and a former Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Hiram Lodge No. 93.
Daughter of the late Lorraine and James B. Wise, she is survived by her brother, Forrest “Woody” (Linda) Wise.
She is also survived by her former husband, Donnie Ray Miracle, Sr.; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Miracle, Frankfort; sons, Donnie Ray (Julie) Miracle, Jr., Frankfort, and James Scott (Jennifer) Miracle, Frankfort; grandchildren, Austin Cox, Corey Miracle, Abigail Miracle, Faith Miracle, Benjamin Miracle, Katherine Miracle, Kelsey Miracle, Jacob Miracle and Nathaniel Miracle, all of Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy would want additional “furry friends” cared for. Please consider a donation, in her memory, to Lifehouse at the following link: http://www.lifehouse4animals.org/Donate.aspx