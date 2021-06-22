Sandra L. (Harn) McConnaughy, 73, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, KY.
A former resident of Beaver, PA, she was born March 26, 1948 in Rochester, PA, and moved to Frankfort, KY, in 1995.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Daisy Harn and was a graduate of Rochester, PA, High School and Point Park College, Pittsburgh, PA.
She was co-owner of Designing Women Hair & Nail Salon in Frankfort, KY, and retired from polishing and creating many beautiful fingernails in 2008. Sandy was always an avid reader and enjoyed crafting and painting projects, sewing and quilting, and of course playing slot machines whenever she could.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard L. McConnaughy; son, Jason, Frankfort, KY; son, Ryan and daughter-in-law, Kris, LaGrange, KY; and two very special grandchildren, Colt Patrick and Riley Paige McConnaughy who were adored by their loving “Mimi” as she was called. Also surviving is a brother, Eric L. Harn, Industry, PA; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation and final arrangements were handled by Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, Frankfort, KY. A memorial service for the immediate family will be held in Frankfort, KY. There will be no public service or visitation.
If desired, memorial contributions in Sandy’s name can be made to Cardiac Rehab Unit at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, 299 King’s Daughters Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Condolences may be sent to The McConnaughy Family in care of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 312 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
