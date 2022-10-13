A private family service for Sandra Sandstrom Duvall, 68, wife of Mike Duvall, will be observed. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Duvall died Wednesday, Oct. 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Duvall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

