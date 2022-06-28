Sandra Sue McBee, age 82, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, both at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Sandra Sue McBee .jpg

Sandra Sue McBee

Sandra was born in Elkins, West Virginia, on February 27, 1940, to the late Howard Ben Fluharty and Madaline White Fluharty. On September 27, 1958, she married Kenneth McBee. In 2000, she retired from the Kentucky State Government, Department for the Blind, Business Enterprise Program, after 29 years of service.

Sandra was known for her sharp wit and sense of humor, along with determination that was never-ending. Sandra also excelled at hospitality.  She opened her home and pool to many celebrations throughout the years, from birthday and graduation parties to the numerous baseball, softball and soccer team banquets. She welcomed anyone that showed up at her house with open arms and an open refrigerator.

The most popular item being the famous hot dog chili for which most guests would leave requesting the recipe. Even in the rare times where she had no food prepared to share, she would pull out a box of popsicles on a hot summer day. Most of all though, Sandra will be remembered for her generosity and kindheartedness. She wanted to make sure everyone she loved, knew, or encountered had whatever they needed.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Kenneth McBee; her son, Brian McBee; and a daughter, Wendolyn Cumpston (Eric); granddaughters, Stephanie Ellis, Lindsey Johnson (Joe), and Jessica Ruiz (Gabe); grandsons, Jordan Cumpston (fiance, Katie Racek) and Nick Cumpston (fiancé, PJ Maddela); great-grandchildren, Leslee Cottingim (Jared), Aliyah Barton, Megan Johnson, Emma Johnson, Ellie Johnson, Camryn Ruiz and Dylan Ruiz; great-great-grandchildren, Levi Cottingim and Victoria Cottingim and River and Oaklynn Barton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria Ellis (Glenn); brother, Denzil Fluharty (Jean); and sister, Joyce Harris (Richard).

Service information

Jun 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 30, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 29
Visitation
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 30
Entombment
Thursday, June 30, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
